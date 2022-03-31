‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Loses Out on Vacation Due to Technicality (VIDEO)

If there is one thing we know about Wheel of Fortune, the show is a stickler for the rules, much to the chagrin of contestant Chris Davidson.

During the Wednesday, March 30 episode of the long-running game show, Davidson had the opportunity to win an $8,400 trip to Puerto Rico. The prize was practically in his hands as he attempted to answer the puzzle in the Food & Drink category. “A frozen concoction,” Davidson answered, accidentally adding an unnecessary article to the phrase.

Davidson realized his error almost immediately, quickly repeating his answer without the “A.” But unfortunately, it was too late. “I’m sorry, we can’t accept that,” said host Pat Sajak before a fellow contestant answered correctly and swiped the free vacation away from a disappointed Davidson.

Sajak reiterated to Davidson and the audience watching at home why his answer wasn’t accepted. “Chris knows what he did, which is why he went back,” he explained. “He threw in that article. He threw in the “A” in front of it, and we can’t accept it. Just the way it goes. It’s just one of the rules, and we gotta go by them, and Carol ends up getting the trip to Puerto Rico.”

While Sajak might not have shared much sympathy for Davidson, some viewers felt differently. “I genuinely feel bad for this guy,” tweeted one fan, while another complained about the rule, writing, “I say once again, #WheelOfFortune does not need to be like this.”

I say once again, #WheelOfFortune does not need to be like this. pic.twitter.com/3xn2Dqe1KY — I Stan Standard Time 🕛 (@slashkevin) March 30, 2022

“I thought they could correct themselves before the buzzer,” wondered another viewer. However, a fellow fan noted that “The rule, I believe, is they can correct themselves as long as they haven’t finished the last word in the puzzle. He did it after he finished ‘concoction’.”

The rule, I believe, is they can correct themselves as long as they haven’t finished the last word in the puzzle. He did it after he finished ‘concoction’. — Dr.Dreammaker (@DrDreammaker1) March 31, 2022

It’s not all doom and gloom for Davidson, as he did make it to the bonus round and ended up walking away with $13,900 in total winnings, enough to buy a frozen concoction or two.

Check out more reaction to Davidson’s blunder below.

This is going to be Chris’ villain origin story #WheelOfFortune — Dr. Kate (@KateERyan) March 30, 2022

Can’t be putting articles in your answers pal! @WheelofFortune I’m going to have a ‘frozen concoction’ for you Chris. pic.twitter.com/ZFSUVUMURi — eldridge (@Eldridge2e) March 30, 2022

He lost the Puerto Rico trip because of “ah”, man I know he hurting right now #WheelofFortune — Edward Jones II (@Ed_Jones2) March 30, 2022

