‘L.A. Law’ Sequel Series Not Moving Forward at ABC

Looks like the lawyers of McKenzie Brackman won’t be back on our screens after all — ABC has decided to pass on reviving LA Law after ordering a pilot for the Blair Underwood-starring series back in the fall.

The sequel would have returned to the aforementioned venerable law firm of the original series, which ran from 1986 to 1994 on NBC. In the present, the practice had reinvented as a litigation firm specializing in only the most high profile, boundary-pushing, and incendiary cases.

Underwood was set to reprise the character of Jonathan Rollins, who is no longer the idealistic attorney viewers remember. He’d since become more conservative and clashing with millennial coworkers when it comes to deciding the best path forward for the firm to effect political and legal change.

Joining Underwood from the original cast was Corbin Bernsen as former lothario Arnie Becker, and the two were set to star alongside new cast members Toks Olagundoye (Castle), John Harlan Kim (Nancy Drew) and Arrow alums Juliana Harkavy and Kacey Rohl.

The pilot was written by Arrow’s Marc Guggenheim and Legends of Tomorrow‘s Ubah Mohamed. The two executive-produced the episode with the late Steven Bochco’s wife Dayna and son Jesse. Anthony Hemingway (Shameless) directed.