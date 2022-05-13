Natasha Lyonne to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 47 Finale

Saturday Night Live has found its Season 47 finale host in Russian Doll star and creator, Natasha Lyonne.

The actress who is best known for her role in Netflix‘s Orange Is the New Black is taking her comedic talents to NBC‘s sketch comedy series as guest host where she’ll be joined by musical guest Japanese Breakfast. This will mark Lyonne’s first time as a host on the show.

Fresh off of the release of Russian Doll Season 2, Lyonne’s gig on SNL also correlates with her forthcoming Peacock project Poker Face in which she’ll star and executive produce. On Russian Doll, Lyonne serves as a star, co-creator, and director.

SEASON FINALE!!! pic.twitter.com/ARTAVubpIq — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 13, 2022

And while this may be Lyonne’s first time hosting, surely her Russian Doll co-creator, Amy Poehler can offer a good tip or two when it comes to helming the stage at Studio 8H. Similar to Lyonne, this will be Japanese Breakfast’s first appearance on the show as a guest.

The Grammy-nominated band is currently on a North American tour following the release of its critically acclaimed album, Jubilee. The finale episode is slated to tape live on Saturday, May 21 beginning at 11:30pm ET.

Ahead of the finale, viewers can catch Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez host alongside musical guest Post Malone on Saturday, May 14. In addition to the show’s live broadcast, viewers can catch up with episodes on Peacock.

Stay tuned for the finale later this month which is sure to go out with a bang.

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Saturdays, 11:30/10:30c, NBC