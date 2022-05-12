The brightest stars in sports and entertainment tee off again in Lake Tahoe this summer.

The first wave of celebrity players have been announced for the 33rd American Century Championship charity golf tournament July 8-10 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada.

Returning fan favorites include Justin Timberlake (pictured), Charles Barkley, Larry the Cable Guy, and Aaron Rodgers.

Newcomers include Saturday Night Live‘s Colin Jost, WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, and country music singer/songwriter Jake Owen.

Also in the field are Annika Sorenstam, Michael Strahan, Anthony Anderson, Miles Teller, and Ray Romano.

Former NBA player and coach Vinny Del Negro won last year’s event and will return to defend his title.

In addition to the many Pro Football Hall of Famers in the field, the tournament has become a popular getaway for current NFL players before the start of training camps.

Golf Channel, NBC and the NBC Sports App will televise/stream all three rounds of the tournament live. Additional interviews, features and insights air on Golf Channel throughout the week.

