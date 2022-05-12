‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Law & Order’ Star Bruce MacVittie Dies at 65

Stage actor, TV, and film star Bruce MacVittie has died. The performer was 65 years old.

Known for his roles in shows like Law & Order, The Sopranos, and As the World Turns among others, MacVittie made his Broadway debut alongside Al Pacino in 1983’s production of American Buffalo. According to an announcement made by MacVittie’s wife, Carol Ochs, to The New York Times, the performer died Saturday, May 7 at a hospital in New York City.

I met the great Bruce MacVittie shortly after this. We’ve worked together often. He was a beautiful, honest actor and man. The real deal. Sending love to his friends and family. https://t.co/bP07qWyEaj — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) May 12, 2022

MacVittie’s cause of death hasn’t been determined at this time. Along with his stage and screen work, MacVittie has made an impact with his Off-Broadway company, Naked Angels. His entry into the Broadway world wasn’t entirely seamless as he replaced James Hayden in American Buffalo after the actor died of a drug overdose.

The actor eventually went on to become an Off-Broadway staple with prominent roles in productions put on by Ensemble Studio Theatre, Naked Angels, the Public Theater, Playwright’s Horizons, and Manhattan Theatre Club among others. MacVittie’s TV career began in 1981 with a role on Barney Miller and subsequent parts in Miami Vice, The Equalizer, L.A. Law, Homicide: Life on the Street, and Oz among others.

MacVittie’s most prominent TV gigs included his recurring role as Danny Scalercio on The Sopranos and NBC‘s Law & Order. Among his most recent credits on television were appearances in Bull, Law & Order: SVU, The Deuce, Blue Bloods, and When They See Us.

The actor also had a few film credits including parts in Million Dollar Baby, Born on the Fourth of July, and The Doors to name a few.