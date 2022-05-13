Show-Stopper Sutton Foster in ‘Anything Goes,’ The ‘Kids’ Are Back, ‘Essex Serpent,’ ‘Lincoln Lawyer’

Sutton Foster’s Tony-winning performance in Cole Porter’s Anything Goes is captured by Great Performances in a London production. Canadian sketch-comedy troupe The Kids in the Hall reunite with a new sketch-comedy series. Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston star in Apple’s atmospheric period drama The Essex Serpent. Netflix adapts Michael Connelly’s The Lincoln Lawyer.

Anything Goes

Special 9/8c

Forget the silly farcical plot. This giddy stage production of Cole Porter’s frothy 1930s musical, presented by Great Performances from last year’s London production, preserves Sutton Foster’s Tony-winning triumph as brassy Reno Sweeney, the wisecracking entertainer aboard an ocean liner full of dancing fools. Belting classic tunes (“You’re the Top,” “Blow, Gabriel, Blow,” the indelible title song) while tapping her way into musical-comedy heaven, Foster (currently packing Broadway houses opposite Hugh Jackman in The Music Man) is a joy to behold, and Anything Goes is a guaranteed two-and-a-half-hour grin.

The Kids in the Hall

Series Premiere

“Am I still the cute one?” wonders Dave Foley as he and his Kids in the Hall co-stars (Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson) are exhumed after a nearly 30-year TV hiatus. And so begins an eight-episode revival of the Canadian troupe’s subversively funny, Monty Python-laced brand of sketch comedy. They’re kids no longer, and that’s part of the joke, whether they’re playing office workers Kathy and Cathy (mournfully sending their very last fax) or dodging a barrage of coins being thrown when they shamelessly attempt pole-dancing as they hit their 60s. Their humor has lost none of its bizarre bite.

The Essex Serpent

Series Premiere

Claire Danes (Homeland) stars in an atmospheric six-part adaptation of Sarah Perry’s novel as the newly widowed Cora Seaborne, who’s a step ahead of her Victorian times as she pursues her passion of natural history by leaving London with her withdrawn young son to investigate claims of a mythical sea serpent among the mist-shrouded marshes of Essex. Her admirer, pioneering London surgeon Luke Garrett (Fear the Walking Dead’s Frank Dillane), tries to understand her fascination with the possibility of a “living fossil,” while local vicar Will Ransom (Loki’s Tom Hiddleston) tries to dissuade Cora’s curiosity, dismayed when his congregation succumbs to fear and superstition after a local girl goes missing. There’s nothing quaint about this unsettling, beautifully produced Masterpiece-style drama.

The Lincoln Lawyer

Series Premiere

Having enjoyed Bosch for years, I had high hopes for this adaptation of another series based on Michael Connelly’s compelling crime fiction. But The Lincoln Lawyer, about a charismatic lawyer (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) who uses his Lincoln Town Car as his portable office, is running on empty almost from the start. Garcia-Rulfo is handsome though stiff, and no matter how many miles he puts on the odometer, the routine storytelling rarely shifts above neutral. (In the books, he’s Bosch’s half-brother. Because these series air on separate streaming services, don’t expect a crossover even if this lasts.)

Bosch: Legacy

Connelly fans are on much more solid ground in this spinoff, already at the midpoint of its first season. The pivotal fifth and sixth chapters bring new urgency to Harry Bosch’s (Titus Welliver) cases involving the wishes of ailing billionaire Whitney Vance (William Devane) and the pipeline-siphoning schemes of hedge-fund villain Carl Rogers (Michael Rose). Be on the lookout for another familiar face from the original Bosch series to lend Harry a hand when he needs it.

