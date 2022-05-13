Roush Review: Tap-Happy Sutton Foster in Slap-Happy ‘Anything Goes’

Matt Roush
Sutton Foster in the West End's filmed production of 'Anything Goes' at the Barbican Theatre
Review
Tristram Kenton

To borrow from the great Cole Porter, you’ll get a kick out of Sutton Foster.

As the brassy Reno Sweeney, the Younger star is positively ageless in a giddy revival of Porter’s 1930s musical, Anything Goes. When she’s not belting classic tunes (“You’re the Top,” “Blow, Gabriel, Blow”), Foster jokes and tirelessly taps her way into musical-comedy heaven. She beams and glows with delight as she delivers this timeless material with verve and blissfully old-fashioned showmanship.

Currently packing New York’s Winter Garden Theatre opposite Hugh Jackman in a Tony-nominated smash-hit revival of The Music Man, Foster had an earlier success on Broadway with Anything Goes (winning a 2011 Tony Award), more recently reprising the role on London’s West End (earning a 2022 Olivier Award nomination). In this swank Great Performances presentation, filmed during her run last year at London’s Barbican Theatre, Foster’s wisecracking entertainer Reno (“I’ll be saving sinners twice a night in the ship’s lounge”) is the indefatigable life of the party aboard the ocean liner SS American, a ship full of dancing fools where a cornball farce unfolds that’s almost too silly for words.

Forget what there is of the plot involving mistaken identities, gangsters and moony-eyed ingenues. (When a character complains, “I’m not sure I follow this,” you’ll nod in happy agreement.) Anything Goes is pure entertainment, a guaranteed two-and-a-half-hour grin, with showstoppers that include Foster’s hilarious “Friendship” duet with a marvelously hammy Robert Lindsay (as “Public Enemy#13,” Moonface Martin) and the indelible title song that provides the Act 1 finale.

A glimpse of stocking may no longer be looked on as something shocking, but no matter how often you watch this rousing and tongue-twisting dance number—Kathleen Marshall won a well-deserved Tony for her playful choreography—you may feel like giving this great performer and the rest of the cast a standing ovation in your own living room.

Anything Goes, Friday, May 13, 9/8c, PBS (check local listings at pbs.org)

