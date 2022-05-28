How to Rewatch ‘The A-Team’ This Summer on MeTV

No bad attitude here! The A-Team is back on the air.

It’s been 35 years since the explosive action series — about four Special Forces soldiers framed for a crime who, after breaking out of military prison, become soldiers of fortune — signed off on NBC. But there’s no keeping this team down: MeTV kicked off its “Summer of Me” with a marathon of fan-favorite missions (May 29, noon/11am c), and on Monday, the series settles into its weekdays-at-6/5c time-slot, beginning with the pilot, which features a not-so-familiar Face: Tim Dunigan as Templeton “Face” Peck.

Dunigan was, of course, subsequently replaced by star Dirk Benedict; rounding out the cast: Mr. T (above) as B.A. (“Bad Attitude”) Baracus, George Peppard as John “Hannibal” Smith, and Dwight Schultz as “Howling Mad” Murdock.

Breakneck pacing, classic ’80s frenetic plot points and five-minute gunfights/chases defined this iconic drama for five seasons. We pity the fool who doesn’t love it.

The A-Team, Monday, May 30, 6/5c, MeTV