Patti LaBelle in the ‘Neighborhood,’ Jessica Biel Is ‘Candy’ All Week Long, Parenthood Woes on ‘Breeders,’ ‘Song’ Finale

R&B legend Patti LaBelle visits CBS’s The Neighborhood as Calvin’s mother. Jessica Biel is a 1980s Texas housewife who snaps, murderously, in Hulu’s Candy, airing over five consecutive days. FX’s darkly comic Breeders returns for a third season, reminding us that parenting doesn’t get easier as the kids get older. NBC crowns a winner of its American Song Contest.

CBS

The Neighborhood

8/7c

Look who’s bringing a new attitude to the ’hood. R&B legend Patti LaBelle guest-stars on the sitcom as Marilyn, Calvin’s (Cedric the Entertainer) hard-to-please mother, who shows up when her son is honored by the Chamber of Commerce for his business success and its impact on his community. Could this be the achievement that finally wins her approval?

Hulu

Candy

Series Premiere

Shades of The Thing About Pam, but let’s hope not quite so cheesy, when Jessica Biel (The Sinner) tackles the role of ’80s Texas housewife Candy Montgomery, who finally snaps under the pressure of suburban comformity. Her victim: best friend Betty Gore (Yellowjackets’ Melanie Lynskey), with whose husband (Pablo Schreiber) the married-with-children Candy had been having an affair. In an unusual scheduling move, the docudrama’s five episodes will roll out one a day, Monday through Friday.

Mark Johnson/FX

Breeders

Season Premiere 10/9c

The edgy British comedy about beleaguered London parents is back for a third season, with the life lesson that raising kids never gets easier. The new season picks up only a few days after the Season 2 finale, when teenage son Luke (Alex Eastwood) punched his dad, Paul (Martin Freeman), who moved out to stay with his mother-in-law (Stella Gonet). Paul’s wife Ally (Daisy Haggard) has her own problems: early menopause, career insecurity and a strained relationship with newly adolescent daughter Ava (Eve Prenelle). Remind me: Was Mother’s Day only yesterday?

NBC

American Song Contest

Season Finale 8/7c

The Top 10 artists perform their original songs one more time, as the votes of viewers and music-industry jurors decide a winner in real time. In the tradition of The Voice, expect the contestants to be upstaged by celebrity guests taking the stage.

Inside Monday TV: