Mike Hagerty, Mr. Treeger on ‘Friends,’ Dies at 67

Mike Hagerty, perhaps best known for his work on Friends in the recurring role of building superintendent Mr. Treeger, has died at the age 0f 67.

“With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles. A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed,” reads the statement that Bridget Everett, who starred on HBO’s Somebody Somewhere with Hagerty, posted on Instagram alongside photos of the actor. Check out the post below.

As previously mentioned, Hagerty played Mr. Treeger, the superintendent of Monica (Courteney Cox), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Chandler (Matthew Perry), and Joey’s (Matt LeBlanc) building in five episodes of Friends, spanning Seasons 2, 4, and 8.

After Joey gave him grief when Rachel cried following an encounter, Mr. Treeger decided he wasn’t willing to let it slide anymore that Monica was illegally subletting her grandmother’s apartment. Joey remedied the situation by becoming the super’s dance partner — and he began to enjoy it. Watch clips from that episode below.

In addition to his roles on Friends and most recently Somebody Somewhere, Hagerty’s TV credits include Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Shameless, The Goldbergs, and Mob City.