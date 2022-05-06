‘Selling the OC’: Watch Teaser for Latest From ‘Selling Sunset’ Creator (VIDEO)

If you’re obsessed with Selling Sunset, you’ll probably be adding the newest Netflix reality real estate show to your list.

From the creator of the hit series comes a spinoff, Selling the OC, and Netflix has released the official teaser and announced the cast. It will premiere soon on the streaming service. Watch the teaser below to get to know the realtors facing off, both on and off the job. As it reminds us, there will be plenty of drama, especially as they try to make names for themselves, and the tables can turn quite quickly. Who’s the snake? And what’s going to startle everyone at the office?

On Selling the OC, “a fresh set of realtors square off, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group’s second office on the Orange County coast,” according to Netflix. “Will the pressure prove too much for these agents to handle?” It is produced by Done and Done Productions and Lionsgate, with Adam DiVello serving as executive producer.

The agents of the new series are Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Brito, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri, and Tyler Stanaland.

See Also 'Cobra Kai' Sets Season 5 Premiere as Netflix Unveils First Kick-Ass Teaser (VIDEO) Daniel teams up with an old friend as Johnny goes on a search for Miguel in this first look.

Selling the OC is just the latest in this franchise. Five seasons of Selling Sunset have been released (with the latest reunion special just dropping), while there’s also been one of Selling Tampa.

Selling the OC, Series Premiere, TBA, Netflix