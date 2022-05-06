‘Bosch’ Spinoff, Crowing about Sheryl, ‘Blue Bloods’ and ‘Magnum’ Finales, ‘Peanuts’ Celebrates Parents
Amazon’s long-running Bosch crime drama spins off to the free Freevee platform in Bosch: Legacy, with the LAPD detective going freelance as a private eye in L.A. A Showtime documentary celebrates the career of Sheryl Crow. CBS stalwart Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods wrap their seasons. A new Apple TV+ Peanuts special for Mother’s Day salutes moms and dads.
Bosch: Legacy
The more things change, the more they really don’t for Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), who may have turned in his badge but hasn’t lost his appetite for justice in a spinoff airing weekly (through May 27) on Amazon’s free Freevee platform (previously IMDb TV). Bosch is now a private investigator, somewhat reluctantly joining forces with power lawyer and former nemesis Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers) to take down the crook who unsuccessfully plotted to kill Honey and Bosch’s daughter, Maddie (Madison Lintz), now an LAPD training officer following in dad’s footsteps. Another case involves a dying billionaire (William Devane) who hires Bosch to track down a potential heir to his fortune, setting off a powderkeg of murderous greed. Bosch is still the gold standard of L.A. noir on TV.
Sheryl
In a new documentary, music superstar Sheryl Crow opens up about her successful career and her struggles along the way, including sexual harassment, depression and a battle with breast cancer. The film includes new interviews with Crow, footage in the studio and on the road, and testimonials from former roomie Laura Dern and music-industry colleagues including Keith Richards, Joe Walsh, Emmylou Harris and Brandi Carlile.
Magnum P.I.
Hawaii’s dynamic duo of Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) spring into action in the Season 4 finale when Katsumoto’s (Tim Kang) ex-wife is abducted, sending the couple into peril within a high-security correctional center. Elsewhere, T.C. (Stephen Hill) stands by Rick (Zachary Knighton) when Suzy (Betsy Phillips) experiences some complications with her pregnancy.
Blue Bloods
It’s all in the family, as usual, on the crime drama’s Season 12 finale as brothers Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Jamie (Will Estes) team with their nephew Joe Hill (Will Hochman) to rescue a sex-trafficked girl. More conflict within the Reagan household ensues when Frank (Tom Selleck) clashes with daughter Erin (Bridget Moynihan) over the new rule from the DA’s office that classifies armed robbery as a misdemeanor.
To Mom (And Dad), With Love
A new Peanuts special is like a warm hug for all of our parents. In the Mother’s Day-themed animated special, Peppermint Patty is feeling left out of the annual festivities because she didn’t grow up with a mom. Good thing Marcie is around to remind her that it takes all kinds to make a family. In related news, Snoopy and Woodstock go on an adventure to find the bird’s long-lost mom.
Also premiering on Apple on a busy Friday:
- Tehran: Glenn Close joins the cast of the international thriller in Season 2 as undercover hacker-agent Tamar’s (Niv Sultan) new Mossad boss, Marjan Montazemi.
- The Big Conn: A four-part docuseries investigates the outrageous antics of crooked attorney Eric C. Conn, described as “a real-life Saul Goodman” who defrauded the government to the tune of half-a-billion dollars in the largest Social Security fraud scheme in U.S. history. His crimes also robbed untold hundreds (possibly thousands) of the disability benefits they deserved.
Inside Friday TV:
- The Great Soul Food Cook-Off (10/9c, OWN): Do not watch on an empty stomach. In a new competition series hosted by celebrity chef Kardea Brown, eight soul-food masters vie for a $50,000 grand prize as they make sumptuous dishes for judges including Eric Adjepong and Melba Wilson. The first challenge involves the traditional “meat and three (sides)”, with teams putting their spin on smothered pork chops, mac & cheese, collard greens and potato salad.
- True Crime Watch: On ABC’s 20/20 (9/8c), John Quiñones revisits the case of Anthony Harris, who was 12 years old in 1998 when he was coerced by police to confess to murdering his 5-year-old neighbor in small-town Ohio. His conviction was later overturned, and Quiñones (who interviewed the boy in 1999) returns to interview Harris after two decades, with updates on the still-unsolved crime. On Dateline NBC (9/8c), Josh Mankiewicz reports on the 2016 murder of Annastasia “Annie” Hester, a suburban Oregon woman who was stabbed while she was sleeping in her home.
- The Wilds (streaming on Prime Video): In Season 2 of the YA thriller, we learn the teenage girls stranded on a deserted island aren’t the only ones being subjected to a bizarre social experiment. On another island, there’s a group of boys forming their own unwilling male control group.
- Mystery Science Theater 3000 (Livestream at 8 pm/ET on The Gizmoplex): The cult comedy series featuring the world’s worst genre films is back for a 13th season, available exclusively on MST3K’s new indie streaming platform. Original host Joel Hodgson (as Joel Robinson) joins test subject Jonah Heston (Jonah Ray) and Gizmonic tech Emily Connor (Emily Marsh) as they comment on movies alongside robot pals Crow T. Robot, Tom Servo and GPC. Their tormentors (Felicia Day, Patton Oswalt and Mary Jo Pehl) subject them to screenings of Santo in The Treasure of Dracula (Friday), Robot Wars (Saturday) and Beyond Atlantis (Sunday). Episodes are available at midnight/ET, with livestream premieres at 8 pm/ET and a live after-show at approximately 9:30 pm/ET.
- The Twin (streaming on Shudder): Streaming on the same day of a limited theatrical release, the horror thriller stars Teresa Palmer (A Discovery of Witches) and Outlander’s Steven Cree as a couple who relocate to the Scandinavian countryside after the accidental death of one of their twins, only to fear that something sinister is going on with their surviving son.
- The Takedown (streaming on Netflix): Lupin’s Omar Sy stars in a sequel to 2012’s On the Other Side of the Tracks, reteaming with Laurent Lafitte in an action-comedy caper as mismatched French cops who get caught up in a high-stakes investigation.