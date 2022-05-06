‘Bosch’ Spinoff, Crowing about Sheryl, ‘Blue Bloods’ and ‘Magnum’ Finales, ‘Peanuts’ Celebrates Parents

Amazon’s long-running Bosch crime drama spins off to the free Freevee platform in Bosch: Legacy, with the LAPD detective going freelance as a private eye in L.A. A Showtime documentary celebrates the career of Sheryl Crow. CBS stalwart Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods wrap their seasons. A new Apple TV+ Peanuts special for Mother’s Day salutes moms and dads.

Amazon Freevee

Bosch: Legacy

Series Premiere

The more things change, the more they really don’t for Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), who may have turned in his badge but hasn’t lost his appetite for justice in a spinoff airing weekly (through May 27) on Amazon’s free Freevee platform (previously IMDb TV). Bosch is now a private investigator, somewhat reluctantly joining forces with power lawyer and former nemesis Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers) to take down the crook who unsuccessfully plotted to kill Honey and Bosch’s daughter, Maddie (Madison Lintz), now an LAPD training officer following in dad’s footsteps. Another case involves a dying billionaire (William Devane) who hires Bosch to track down a potential heir to his fortune, setting off a powderkeg of murderous greed. Bosch is still the gold standard of L.A. noir on TV.

Getty

Sheryl

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

In a new documentary, music superstar Sheryl Crow opens up about her successful career and her struggles along the way, including sexual harassment, depression and a battle with breast cancer. The film includes new interviews with Crow, footage in the studio and on the road, and testimonials from former roomie Laura Dern and music-industry colleagues including Keith Richards, Joe Walsh, Emmylou Harris and Brandi Carlile.

CBS

Magnum P.I.

9/8c

Hawaii’s dynamic duo of Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) spring into action in the Season 4 finale when Katsumoto’s (Tim Kang) ex-wife is abducted, sending the couple into peril within a high-security correctional center. Elsewhere, T.C. (Stephen Hill) stands by Rick (Zachary Knighton) when Suzy (Betsy Phillips) experiences some complications with her pregnancy.

CBS

Blue Bloods

10/9c

It’s all in the family, as usual, on the crime drama’s Season 12 finale as brothers Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Jamie (Will Estes) team with their nephew Joe Hill (Will Hochman) to rescue a sex-trafficked girl. More conflict within the Reagan household ensues when Frank (Tom Selleck) clashes with daughter Erin (Bridget Moynihan) over the new rule from the DA’s office that classifies armed robbery as a misdemeanor.

To Mom (And Dad), With Love

Special

A new Peanuts special is like a warm hug for all of our parents. In the Mother’s Day-themed animated special, Peppermint Patty is feeling left out of the annual festivities because she didn’t grow up with a mom. Good thing Marcie is around to remind her that it takes all kinds to make a family. In related news, Snoopy and Woodstock go on an adventure to find the bird’s long-lost mom.

Also premiering on Apple on a busy Friday:

Tehran: Glenn Close joins the cast of the international thriller in Season 2 as undercover hacker-agent Tamar’s (Niv Sultan) new Mossad boss, Marjan Montazemi.

The Big Conn: A four-part docuseries investigates the outrageous antics of crooked attorney Eric C. Conn, described as “a real-life Saul Goodman” who defrauded the government to the tune of half-a-billion dollars in the largest Social Security fraud scheme in U.S. history. His crimes also robbed untold hundreds (possibly thousands) of the disability benefits they deserved.

Inside Friday TV: