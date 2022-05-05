Jill Wagner & Cameron Mathison to Star in GAC Holiday Film ‘The Christmas Farm’

GAC Family‘s The Christmas Farm has found its leading couple as Jill Wagner and Cameron Mathison are set to star in the upcoming holiday movie.

According to Deadline, the film will premiere during the network’s annual ‘Great American Christmas’ celebration. The story revolves around Janie (Wagner), a rising marketing executive living in New York, returning to her hometown of Woodland Falls after her Great-Uncle Randall passes away. To Janie’s surprise, Randall left her with a special gift: the family homestead, her childhood home.

Mathison stars as Dylan, a farmhand who Janie’s late uncle arranged to help her run the farm. With a job and a boyfriend waiting for her back in the Big Apple, Janie is unsure what to do but agrees to honor Randall’s final request to plan and host Woodland Falls’ annual Winter Wonderland.

However, the longer Janie spends back in her hometown, the more she begins to feel an unexpected emotional tug about living life in a more authentic, meaningful way.

The Christmas Farm is executive produced by Brad Krevoy, Jill Wagner, Eric Jarboe, Amanda Phillips, Amy Krell, Vince Balzano, Susie Belzberg Krevoy, Kathy Ceroni, Bradley Walsh, and Jimmy Townsend. Walsh is also on board as director. The screenplay was written by Adam Rockoff and Blaine Chiappetta.

Wagner is another former Hallmark Channel regular who has made the jump to rival network GAC Family. She is perhaps best known for playing mystery/fiction literature professor Amy Winslow in Hallmark’s Mystery 101 movies. Her other credits include MTV’s Teen Wolf and the ABC game show Wipeout, where she was the on-field host from 2008 to 2014.

Mathison is also a Hallmark regular, having starred in several TV movies on the network, including A Christmas To Remember, Love, Of Course, and The Christmas Club. He also co-hosted the daytime talk show Home & Family from 2018 to 2021. His other credits include the ABC soap operas All My Children and General Hospital.

Great American Christmas, kicks off October 28, GAC Family