‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Meets Darth Vader in Disney+’s Full Series Trailer (VIDEO)

In celebration of Star Wars Day, Disney+ has released a brand-new trailer for the highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series, premiering on Friday, May 27.

The teaser (watch below) sees Ewan McGregor‘s Jedi Master Obi-Wan attempting to train a young Luke Skywalker. “When the time comes, he must be trained,” Obi-Wan tells Owen Lars (Joel Edgerton). “Like you trained his father?” retorts Owen, referencing Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Elsewhere in the trailer, we see Moses Ingram‘s (The Queen’s Gambit) character in pursuit of Obi-Wan, plus plenty of action sequences, including Storm Trooper shoot-outs and lightsaber fights. The end of the clip teases a meeting between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader as we hear the distinct breathing of the iconic Star Wars villain.

The series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan faced his greatest defeat — the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker. The Empire is now in charge of the galaxy and on the hunt for all remaining Jedi, while Obi-Wan hides out on Tatooine.

Also starring in the upcoming series is Bonnie Piesse (Revenge of the Sith), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley), Indira Varma (This Way Up), Rupert Friend (Homeland), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Swagger), Sung Kang (Power), Simone Kessell (The Crossing), and Benny Safdie (Licorice Pizza).

Obi-Wan Kenobi is directed by Deborah Chow and executive-produced by McGregor, Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, and Joby Harold.

Following the two-episode premiere on May 27, the six-episode series will stream weekly on Wednesdays until the finale on Wednesday, June 22.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, Premieres, Friday, May 27, Disney+