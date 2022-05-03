Former ‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ Star Kailia Posey Dies at 16

“I don’t have words or any thoughts,” Gatterman wrote in her Facebook tribute. “A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever.”

Gatterman’s post showed the teen in her prom dress. A previous post from April 30 showed Posey smiling and excited taking prom photos with a group of friends.

Following Toddlers & Tiaras, Posey went on to become an actor. She appeared in the horror film Eli in 2019 alongside Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone), Lili Taylor (Outer Range), and Sadie Sink (Stranger Things).

She also continued competing in beauty pageants. Posey was named Miss Teen Lynden WA USA 2022 back in February, according to her Instagram. In 2015, she won the Miss Spotlight West Coast national competition. Her personal Instagram account has over 12 thousand followers. Her last post on that account was shared on April 23.

Another Instagram account, @kailiacontortion, showed off Posey’s skills as a contortionist. She made the account just three days prior to her death.

The two videos shared on the account showed off her acrobatic skills — one of them showing her shooting an arrow at a target with her feet while standing on her hands.

Toddlers & Tiaras ran from 2009 to 2013 on TLC. Posey appeared in a handful of episodes in 2011 and 2012. Many of the children who appeared on the show grew up to continue competing in pageants, like Posey.

Alana Thompson (aka Honey Boo Boo) and her mother, Mama June (June Shannon) are other memorable faces from the series.