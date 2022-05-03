Dr. Ian Sullivan (Andrew McCarthy), Dr. Kincaid “Cade” Sullivan’s (Kaley Ronayne) father, makes his debut in the May 3 episode of The Resident, and he does so in style, as you can see in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek.

When Ian arrives at Chastain, he walks right in and past the line of people waiting at the front desk. “I am so sorry to do this. I hate people who jump the line,” he says to them. “But this is an emergency.” Watch the clip above to see just what brings him to Georgia.

Dr. Ian Sullivan is “a brilliant surgeon and an incredibly charming guy, but he’s also one of those guys who thinks he’s pretty much God’s gift to everything and everyone — and he may well be — except perhaps to his daughter, who he has a very complicated relationship with,” co-showrunner and executive producer Peter Elkoff previously told TV Insider.

“If you have a complicated relationship with Cade, you’re probably going to have a slightly complicated relationship with Conrad [Matt Czuchry],” he continued. “He arrives at the end of Episode 21 and then I was down there for Episode 22, which I wrote with Elizabeth Peterson, and we shot all of his major scenes in Episode 22 where we really introduce him to the cast, and he’s fantastic. Everybody loved him, he’s a great guy, and he inhabited this role that we created to perfection. And he’s really wily and fun and a little bit of trouble.”

See Also Emily VanCamp Returning for 'The Resident' Season 5 Finale Executive producer Peter Elkoff shares details of the flashbacks to a date night for Conrad and Nic.

In “Risk,” the ER goes into lockdown after Cade is shot outside the hospital — as seen in the promo — and the staff must race to save her. Dr. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal) and Dr. AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) work with a patient who cannot receive a lung transplant due to his vaccination status. Plus, Devon and Dr. Leela Devi (Anuja Joshi) try to juggle the new dynamics of their relationship.

The Resident, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox