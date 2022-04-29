Joey King to Star in ‘We Were the Lucky Ones’ Adaptation at Hulu

Joey King will star in the Hulu adaptation of Georgia Hunter’s bestselling novel We Were the Lucky Ones, the streaming service announced April 29. We Were the Lucky Ones tells the story of a Jewish family separated in WWII and determined to reunite.

Hulu has given the adaptation an eight-episode limited series order. It will be written and executive produced by Erica Lipez (Julia, The Morning Show). Thomas Kail (Fosse/Verdon, Hamilton) has signed on to direct and executive produce, and Hunter will also serve as an executive producer. Hunter’s novel is inspired by her own ancestors.

“I’ll never forget the day, at 15 years old, I learned that I came from a family of Holocaust survivors,” the author said in a statement, per Deadline. “It was a discovery that changed my life, inspiring a decade-long journey to unearth and record my family’s story. When We Were the Lucky Ones landed in my dear friend Tommy Kail’s hands, I knew it had found its home. I couldn’t be more excited to partner with him, with our incredible show runner, Erica Lipez, and with the amazing teams at Old 320, 20th, and Hulu as we bring the story of my ancestors — and through it, the story of the Holocaust — to the screen.”

“Georgia and I have been friends for 25 years and I am deeply proud to be part of the team working to share her family’s remarkable story,” Kail said. “Erica and I did a play together 10 years ago and I knew this project had to be our second collaboration. Georgia’s love for her family bursts off the page and her vivid writing puts you right next to them at every moment: we’ll aim to honor these efforts on screen. Since late 2018 we have given our all to this adaptation and we are thrilled to have the chance to partner with 20th and Hulu to bring it to television audiences all over the world.”

We Were the Lucky Ones marks King’s latest work with Hulu. She previously starred in the bone-chilling limited series The Act alongside Patricia Arquette, and she stars and EPs The Princess, coming out July 1. The star also has a first-look deal with the streamer, as well as a first-look deal with Netflix via her production company, All the King’s Horses.

