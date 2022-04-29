‘Reservation Dogs’ Star Devery Jacobs Joins Marvel Series ‘Echo’ on Disney+

Devery Jacobs, who stars as Elora Danan in the hit series Reservation Dogs, has been cast in the upcoming Marvel Studios’ series Echo, premiering on Disney+.

According to Deadline, Jacobs is believed to be playing a lead character named Julie, who is described as “resilient” and “strong-willed.” Fellow Echo star Alaqua Cox teased Jacobs’ casting last week in an Instagram story, which showed a photo of a flower arrangement alongside the caption, “@kdeveryjacobs decided to surprise me with these beautiful flowers before the first day of filming tomorrow.”

Helmed by Marion Dayre, Echo is based on the Marvel Comics character created by David Mack and Joe Quesada. It sees Cox reprising her role from Hawkeye as Maya Lopez/Echo, a deaf Native American superhero who leads the Tracksuit Mafia and can perfectly imitate others’ movements. Cox also serves as a writer on the series alongside Etan Cohen and Emily Cohen.

In addition to Jacobs and Cox, the cast also includes Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, Lopez’s adoptive uncle who is a crime lord in New York, and Charlie Cox, reprising his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil, the blind lawyer from Hell’s Kitchen, New York who leads a double life as a masked vigilante.

Jacobs currently stars in the critically acclaimed Reservation Dogs, created by Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo. Her performance in the comedy series earned her a 2021 Gotham Award nomination for Outstanding Performance in a New Series. She also has a recurring role as Sam Black Crow in the Starz fantasy drama American Gods. Her previous credits include Mohawk Girls, The Order, and Rutherford Falls.

Echo is one of many upcoming Marvel Studios series set to debut on Disney+. Other shows set to premiere over the next year include Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Secret Invasion, and X-Men ’97.

