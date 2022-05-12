‘Young Sheldon’ Boss on ‘Fun & Colorful’ ‘TBBT’ Easter Egg in Season 5 Finale
Adios, Season 5 of Young Sheldon!
Laundromat/backroom casino partners Mee-maw (Annie Potts) and Georgie (Montana Jordan) “head down to Mexico in Georgie’s car to acquire a dangerous substance,” says exec producer Steven Molaro, while at home in East Texas, parents Mary (Zoe Perry) and George (Lance Barber) are less than thrilled to be job hunting.
Sheldon (Iain Armitage), 12, feels the same about a milestone. “Puberty is change, and in Sheldon’s world, change is usually a bummer,” Molaro says.
Expect cliffhangers and a “fun and colorful” Big Bang Theory Easter egg at the very end!
Young Sheldon, Season 5 Finale, Thursday, May 19, 8/7c, CBS