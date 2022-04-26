‘Evil’ Season 3: Andrea Martin Upped to Series Regular

Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson) should probably be worried (and keep all knives hidden): Sister Andrea (Andrea Martin) isn’t going anywhere.

Martin, who recurred in Evil Season 2, has been upped to series regular, according to TVLine. Sister Andrea has been advising David Acosta (Mike Colter), messing with the evil Leland, and also is part of the ongoing storyline involving the sigil map (there are 60 demonic houses of Satan, and each master must have a successor before death). She also stabbed a Bat-Devil with a cross in the Season 2 finale. And given her role as an advisor for David, we can’t help but wonder how she might react after she finds out about his and Kristen’s (Katja Herbers) kiss, which took place after he was ordained and he heard her confession about a murder.

“What’s wonderful is Sister Andrea — we love the character and we love Andrea is such a voice of reason and faith with [David],” executive producer Michelle King told TV Insider during Season 2.

“One of the things we loved about this was this idea of her diminutive stature and then Mike’s towering over her, but there was this inner strength there that might beat everybody in the show,” executive producer Robert King added. “There might be so much strength there that is spiritual, supernatural, possibly even physical. We love this idea that there would be all these layers of her that you wouldn’t see right away but you’d start to peel away over the course of this season and next season.”

Plus, “She’s unique in the characters in how much certainty she has,” according to Michelle King. “Unlike most of them, she’s not questioning. She’s not questioning her beliefs. She’s not questioning her actions. She is totally grounded in what she believes.”

Evil Season 3, which will be released weekly on Sundays, beginning on June 12. It will pick up moments after that kiss in the Season 2 finale, and so now the two will have to navigate their “fraught new reality,” but they’ll also “contend with David’s involvement with ‘the entity,’ an espionage unit within the Catholic church.” It sounds like that could definitely be an area in which Sister Andrea is involved. Also coming up in Season 3, “Ben [Aasif Mandvi] finds his brain breaking from their unsolved cases and turns to his sister for help.”

Evil, which moved from CBS to Paramount+ after its first season, also stars Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp. It is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers.

Evil, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, June 12, Paramount+