‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Storms to the Top of Streaming Rankings

The second season of Bridgerton premiered on Netflix on March 25, and the latest streaming numbers showed the hit drama series comfortably took the No. 1 spot for March 21-27.

According to figures released by Nielsen, the Shondaland series racked up 2.55 billion minutes of viewing time for the week, which includes all episodes of both seasons. This was more than double the amount of viewers of anything else Nielsen measures, including programming on Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, and Prime Video. For comparison, the second spot on the chart was Netflix’s The Adam Project, which amassed 1.2 billion minutes.

It should be noted that Nielsen’s streaming ratings only account for viewing through TV sets and not minutes watched via computers or mobile devices. And the numbers are only tallied from U.S. audiences, not those from other countries.

Bridgerton, created by Chris Van Dusen, debuted on December 25, 2020, and has become one of Netflix’s most popular shows. According to the streamer, the second season is the most-watched English-language television series on Netflix, with 627.11 million hours viewed since its March 25 premiere.

The period drama series is based on Julia Quinn’s novels set in the competitive world of Regency-era London. It stars Simone Ashley (Sex Education), Jonathan Bailey (Broadchurch), Shelley Conn, Charithra Chandran, Adjoa Andoh, and Regé-Jean Page.

Netflix has also seen success with its new competition show, Is It Cake?, which finished second in the original series rankings with 1.19 billion minutes of watch time in its first full week. The series premiered on March 18 and grew almost two-and-a-half times in its second week.

The rest of the original series in the top ten belong to Netflix, except for Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which finished in the eighth spot with 285 million.

Check out Nielsen’s top streaming series for March 21-27 below.

Original Series

1. Bridgerton (Netflix), 2.55 billion minutes viewed

2. Is It Cake? (Netflix), 1.19 billion

3. The Last Kingdom (Netflix), 976 million

4. Inventing Anna (Netflix), 558 million

5. Bad Vegan (Netflix), 429 million

6. Pieces of Her (Netflix), 365 million

7. Ozark (Netflix), 312 million

8. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video), 285 million

9. Human Resources (Netflix), 270 million

10. Love Is Blind (Netflix), 248 million

Acquired Series

1. NCIS (Netflix), 752 million minutes

2. Cocomelon (Netflix), 645 million

3. Criminal Minds (Netflix), 635 million

4. Good Girls (Netflix), 554 million

5. Call the Midwife (Netflix), 415 million

6. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 414 million

7. Seinfeld (Netflix), 377 million

8. Gilmore Girls (Netflix), 349 million

9. Supernatural (Netflix), 343 million

10. Bluey (Disney+), 316 million

Bridgerton, Season 2, Streaming Now, Netflix