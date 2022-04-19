‘The Resident’ Sneak Peek: AJ Must Make the Best Decision for His Mother (VIDEO)

Judging by our exclusive sneak peek, The Resident is going to break our heart with the April 19 episode — and something tells us this is just the beginning.

Dr. AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) has brought his dying mother, Carol (Summer Shelby), home and set up hospice care for her. They both know their time together is running out. But AJ is still a doctor, and so he’s focused on giving his mom the best care, even if he may need to adjust his thinking. Fortunately, his friend, Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry), is there to help.

“My mother is taking escalating doses of morphine, and we don’t even know her kidney function. You think maybe I should switch to hydromorphone?” AJ wonders. But “that depends,” Conrad reminds him. “Are you worried about long-term complications or focused on keeping her comfortable for now?” While there’s no harm to running labs to check her kidney function, “the key is to ask yourself, is there any benefit? Will this bring her more comfort or less?”

However, AJ does know the reality of the situation. “I know there’s no fix. I know where this is going. I just want to spend as much time with my mother as I can. There’s nothing wrong with that,” he argues. Watch the clip above to see Conrad’s response and why he and AJ hurry to Carol’s side.

In “All We Have Is Now,” with AJ on leave to take care of his mother, the hospital scrambles to stay organized without him. Meanwhile, a camping trip results in a patient with a fatal disease that none of the doctors have seen before. Plus, Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) and Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves) devise a plan to help their case with the Medical Board.

The Resident, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox