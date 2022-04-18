‘Better Call Saul’ Begins Its Endgame, Tiffany Haddish with a ‘Celebrity IOU,’ ‘Better Things’ Heads to London, ‘The Batman’ Streams on HBO Max

The terrific Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul launches the first half of its long-awaited sixth and final season. Tiffany Haddish pays back a Celebrity IOU to her best friend as the renovation series returns. One week before its series finale, FX’s Better Things packs up the family to go to London. Just six weeks after it hit movie theaters, box-office blockbuster The Batman begins streaming on HBO Max.

Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Better Call Saul

Season Premiere 9/8c

Picking up after a two-year break, the compelling Breaking Bad prequel resumes with back-to-back episodes kicking off the sixth and final season. (Seven episodes air through late May, with the remaining six episodes returning in July.) Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) is now fully embracing his flashy-smarmy Saul Goodman persona—those ties! those socks!—with wife Kim (the brilliant Rhea Seehorn) taking time away from her pro bono work to help him plot his next move against the unsuspecting Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian). While that long con gets underway, a suspenseful subplot follows the violent fallout from the unsuccessful assassination attempt on drug kingpin Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton), with Nacho (Michael Mando) on the run and Mike (Jonathan Banks) and Salamanca arch-rival Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) doing damage control.

Celebrity IOU

Season Premiere 9/8c

The entertaining and emotional celebrity renovation show returns for a third season, with comedian Tiffany Haddish getting serious with a sledgehammer as she works with hosts Jonathan and Drew Scott to update her best friend Selena’s California home. For Haddish, this is the least she can do for a woman who stood by her for 20 years, including her time in the foster system and pre-fame homelessness. Between wisecracks, Haddish reveals her flare for knocking out cabinets and tiling a bathroom floor. Anything for her friend.

Miya Mizuno/FX

Better Things

10/9c

Tally-ho! Life will never be quite the same for the Fox family after new dual citizen Sam (Pamela Adlon) heads to England, bundling up her daughters (Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood, Olivia Edward) and mom (Celia Imrie, who shines in her home country) to join Sam’s brother and his disapproving wife on a personal mission. A first stop in Liverpool reveals more of the family history before moving on to London, where we’re reminded one week before the series finale that parting is going to be such sweet sorrow when it comes to this deeply felt and intensely human comedy.

Jonathan Olley / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

The Batman

Movie Premiere

Writer-director Matt Reeves’ successful reboot of the DC franchise heads to streaming, just six weeks after its global theatrical launch. (The movie premieres on the linear HBO channel on Saturday.) Robert Pattinson takes on the dual role of the masked vigilante and billionaire Bruce Wayne in a dark and sprawling three-hour descent into Gotham City’s underworld, where he encounters the likes of Selena Kyle/Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), the Riddler (Paul Dano) and the Penguin (Colin Farrell).

