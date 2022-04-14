‘Endeavour’ Season 8 Trailer: ‘I’m Here to Make Sure Justice Gets Done’ (VIDEO)

Detective Sergeant Endeavour Morse (Shaun Evans) returns to Masterpiece on PBS Sunday, June 19 for three more 90-minute episodes of the popular British mystery series Endeavour.

“I’m here to make sure justice gets done,” Morse asserts in the Season 8 trailer, which shows the Oxford detective and his colleagues on the trail of more murderers in 1971. He’s joined once again by Detective Chief Inspector Fred Thursday (Roger Allam), his loyal senior officer/father figure; Chief Superintendent Reginald Bright (Anton Lesser), their recently widowed boss; and Detective Sergeant Jim Strange (Sean Rigby).

Other longtime characters are also returning: pathologist Max DeBryn (James Bradshaw), newspaper editor Dorothea Frazil (Abigail Thaw), and Thursday’s wife Win (Caroline O’Neill) and daughter Joan (Sara Vickers), whom Morse has been pining for since the mid-’60s. Joan was noticeably absent from Season 7 due to the actress’s real-life pregnancy.

In those episodes, set in 1970, Morse had a passionate affair that ended in tragedy. Still reeling from the pain, he finds solace in the bottle as he plays bodyguard to a soccer star whose life has been threatened in Episode 1, “Striker.” Episode 2, “Scherzo,” has the team looking into the death of a cab driver — which leads them to a nudist colony. For the third and final episode, “Terminus,” the investigation into the death of a college fellow during brutal winter weather divides Morse and Thursday.

These installments bring the total number of Endeavour episodes to 33. That’s the same amount that original series Inspector Morse, based on the Colin Dexter novels, and spinoff Inspector Lewis had reached when they concluded their runs in 2000 and 2015, respectively.

But Endeavour could get a ninth season. Although there’s been no official confirmation, a casting notice from February mentioned a May start date for the shooting of Season 9, and Thaw noted in an interview, also from February, that she expected to film one more season this year.

Catch the Season 8 trailer above.

Endeavour, Season 8 Premiere, Sunday, June 19, 9/8c (check local listings at pbs.org)