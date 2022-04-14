The Grace and Frankie Season 7 trailer is here, and the titular broads are more in friend love than ever. The Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin-led series will end with Season 7B, debuting Friday, April 29 on Netflix. And the trailer gives a glimpse into Grace and Frankie planning their futures (and in Frankie’s case, death — but don’t worry, this planning is just as hilarious as everything else she does).

“Seven years ago, Grace and Frankie’s lives turned upside down when their longtime husbands left them for… each other. Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie formed an unlikely and unbreakable bond as they faced uncertain futures head-on, and hand-in-hand,” the logline teases.

It continues: “They’ve laughed together, cried together, did shrooms together, and twice-over became successful entrepreneurs together. A history-making 94 episodes later, Grace and Frankie continue to show themselves, their families, and their fans what it means to live life to the fullest, fearlessly and unapologetically. Here’s to seven seasons of laughs, tears, mood-enhancers, and good vibes. And, as Grace and Frankie would say, f**k it. This may be their final chapter, but they’re just getting started.”

Check out the trailer for Grace and Frankie Season 7: The Final Episodes, below.

Grace and Frankie Season 7 was split into two parts. Part one debuted August 31 on Netflix. Part two consists of 12 episodes, and the Grace and Frankie series finale is fittingly titled “The Beginning.”

With its final season, Grace and Frankie makes history as the longest-running Netflix original series ever, out of both comedy and drama, with 94 episodes, the streaming service shared in a statement. In honor of its conclusion, the series shared some fun behind-the-scenes anecdotes from over the years.

Throughout the show’s seven-season run, 30 cast and crew babies were born, Frankie has donned 20 pairs of overalls and worn approximately 490 pounds of jewelry, and as far as they know, it’s “the only TV show that used a toilet as a bong.” It’s also the only time Fonda has gone through a doggy door. Ah, that’s history.

Grace and Frankie also stars Martin Sheen, Sam Waterston, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Ethan Embry, Baron Vaughn, Peter Cambor, Lindsey Kraft, Marsha Mason, Tim Bagley, Peter Gallagher, and Christine Woods. The series was created by Marta Kaufman.

Grace and Frankie Season 7: The Final Episodes, Friday, April 29, Netflix