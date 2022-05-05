‘Sheryl’ Documentary Lets Sheryl Crow Fans Soak Up Her Life Story

“I’ve always had real high highs and real low lows,” says Sheryl Crow early on in this documentary about her decades-spanning music career.

What’s special about Sheryl is Crow being vulnerable and brave enough to talk openly about it all, including the sexual harassment she’s endured; her depression, especially as a result of her meteoric rise to fame in the ’90s from humble beginnings in small-town Missouri; and her battle with breast cancer.

Where the film falls short is when, at times, it feels rushed. A line from actress Laura Dern about how she and Crow used to be roommates will have you salivating for details, but none follow. A comment from Crow seems to imply that she and her manager hadn’t yet made any money when “All I Wanna Do” won Record of the Year at the 1995 Grammys, but no explanation is given.

Regardless, Crow fans will soak up her story, just like the sun.

Sheryl, Documentary Premiere, Friday, May 6, 9/8c, Showtime