‘Tehran’ Season 2 Trailer: ‘We’re Going Into the Valley of the Beast, Can You Handle It?’ (VIDEO)

The International Emmy-winning spy thriller Tehran returns on Friday, May 6, and today Apple TV+ released the official trailer for the highly-anticipated second season.

“We’re going into the valley of the beast. Can you handle it?” Glenn Close‘s Marjan Montazeri asks Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan (Niv Sultan) in the new teaser (watch below). “I’ll see it through,” Tamar replies before we see clips of high-speed chases, violent shoot-outs, clandestine meetings, and jaw-dropping explosions.

The second season continues to follow Tamar, the hacker agent who was sent to infiltrate Tehran under a false identity with the aim of destroying Iran’s nuclear reactor. But her mission failed, and now Tamar must plan an operation that will place everyone dear to her in jeopardy.

Academy Award-nominee Close joins the cast for Season 2, with Shaun Toub (Homeland), Shervin Alenabi (Gangs of London), Navid Negahban (Legion), Arash Marandi (All You Need), and Shila Ommi (Little America) also starring.

The series is created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden, and Maor Kohn, and directed by Daniel Syrkin. It’s executive produced by Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions, Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions, Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment, Peter Emerson for Cineflix Studios, and Zonder, Shenhar, Syrkin, and Eldad Koblenz for Kan 11.

Tehran debuted on Israel’s Kan public channel in June 2020 before premiering globally on Apple TV+ in September that same year. The first season was met with critical acclaim, and it took home the award for Best Drama at the International Emmy Awards in 2021.

The new season will launch with the first two episodes May 6, with new episodes following every Friday during its eight-episode season.

