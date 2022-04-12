‘Chicago P.D.’: Voight & Anna’s Case Will Get ‘More Intense’ & ‘Complicated’

Will Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) suffer a major loss before the end of Chicago P.D. Season 9? Considering his criminal informant, Anna (Carmela Zumbado), is putting herself at risk right now, watching Escano (José Zúñiga) and what we’re hearing about the final episodes of the season, it seems possible.

“She’s his responsibility, and she’s in a very, very dangerous situation and she at first was somewhat cavalier about the whole thing. There’s a similarity between Voight and Anna. Part of the connection is that they’re very single-minded people. They’re able to kind of lock in on something and focus on it, so that’s kind of what makes them simpatico, I think,” Beghe said during a recent One Chicago press day. “But because he’s constantly trying to warn her to be careful, it has affected in her in that she is becoming more aware of the situation.”

Beghe went on to compare Anna’s situation to that of the 1997 film Donnie Brasco. While she may not be a member of his Intelligence unit, she is deep undercover, as some of them have had to do. “She’s pretending to be something else in order to do something against the people she’s pretending to be friends with, and it gets complicated, and it’s a difficult thing to,” he said. “You can’t fake it because she’s made friends with a very intelligent, powerful guy and you can’t pretend to be friends, so she’s letting things into herself that are difficult.”

And while that’s exactly what Voight needs his CI to do to get the job done, “it’s dangerous, so there’s concern and worry, and rightfully so,” Beghe explained. Meanwhile, Anna’s dealing with “a lot of confusion and uncertainty and doubt” about who she is, who and what she can trust, and what’s real. “As we go forward, it’s going to be more intense, and they’ll have a lot to deal with,” he previewed.

That will be part of the rest of the season, showrunner Gwen Sigan confirmed. “The pressure’s definitely going to be eating them both as the case gets more complicated. It’s been fun to write a long-form case and something this large and the scope of it is very big,” she teased. We’re building to a pretty big end to that case in the penultimate and then in the finale of course.”

