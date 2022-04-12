‘Cobra Kai’ Star Xolo Maridueñato’s Action Series ‘The Ledger’ Picked Up By HBO Max

The half-hour action series The Ledger, starring Cobra Kai actor Xolo Maridueña, has been picked up by HBO Max and is currently in development.

According to Variety, the series was being pitched to networks and streamers back in October and has now landed at HBO. The show centers around the trials and travels of Gabriel (Maridueña), a young man on a mission to right the wrongs of the dangerous man who trained him. Armed with the ledger passed down by his predecessor, Gabriel travels the world as an avenging angel, fixing shattered lives.

Juan Carlos Coto is on board as writer and executive producer; he currently serves as an exec producer on the Fox procedural 9-1-1, and his previous credits include From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, Nikita, and Heroes. Maridueña will also exec produce alongside Will Packer of Will Packer Media and Brandon Guzmán of Valor Entertainment Group. The project will be overseen by Alvie Hurtado and Peggy Cheng of Will Packer Media.

Maridueña is best known for playing Miguel Diaz in the Netflix series Cobra Kai, the comedy-drama sequel to the original The Karate Kid films. His break came in the NBC comedy Parenthood, where he played Victor Graham, first as a guest star and later as a series regular. He currently voices the character Andres in Cartoon Network’s Victor and Valentino and Zaid in Peacock’s Cleopatra in Space. He will next be seen in the DC superhero film Blue Beetle.

The Ledger marks the latest in a slate of new projects in the works at HBO Max. It was recently announced that the streamer is working on a prequel series to the It film franchise and a live-action dramedy adaptation of the Aqualad graphic novel, produced by Charlize Theron.

The Ledger, TBA, HBO Max