TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we're hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don't want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of April 11-17.

We love the Western drama of Yellowstone, so of course we’re very much looking forward to Prime Video‘s Outer Range (April 15) starring Josh Brolin which delivers a new take on the genre — with a very mysterious, black void twist. It tops our list for the week. And it’s a big week for streaming in general, with The Kardashians debuting on Hulu (April 14) offering another deep dive into the reality family and Netflix examining the Anatomy of a Scandal ( April 15) with Rupert Friend, Sienna Miller, and Michelle Dockery, after a secret upends a parliamentary minister’s life.

Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Gillian Anderson star as Michelle Obama, Betty Ford, and Eleanor Roosevelt in Showtime’s new series, The First Lady (April 17), which reframes American leadership. Meanwhile, Fear the Walking Dead (April 17 on AMC) returns for the second half of its seventh season — and also back is Madison Clark (Kim Dickens).

The Fugitive Task Force of FBI: Most Wanted meets its new leader, Dylan McDermott‘s Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, and they’ll be hitting the ground running with a new case in his new first episode (April 12 on CBS). And as that new chapter begins, NBC’s The Thing About Pam (#6 on our list last week) ends (April 12 on NBC).

Also returning to the list from last week is Chicago Fire (which was #12).