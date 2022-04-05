Tori Spelling to Host Lifestyle Series ‘@Home with Tori’ on Vizio WatchFree+

Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Tori Spelling is set to host a new lifestyle series for smart-TV maker Vizio’s WatchFree+ streaming service.

According to Deadline, the series, titled @Home with Tori, will include 10 half-hour episodes that each center on a different theme, ranging from pool parties to mother-daughter relationships to cocktails. Spelling will share advice on cooking, baking, and entertaining as she’s joined by family, celebrities, and expert chefs to explore family traditions, travel, birthday, and holiday festivities.

“To say I’m excited to film a series with my friends and family from the comfort of my own home would be an understatement,” said Spelling (via Deadline), who currently co-hosts MTV’s Messyness. “From cooking to entertaining, we hope to inspire viewers to create memorable experiences from home.”

The series is part of Vizio’s push into streaming, with originals a big part of the company’s WatchFree+ platform, which currently offers several hundred live and on-demand features. @Home with Tori marks the first original production from MyTime Movie Network; Jacob Nasser (A Second Chance at Love) is on board as producer. The series is currently in production and scheduled to premiere in May.

“[Viewers] enjoy cooking, DIY, and entertainment, and together we developed the episodes that were a natural fit for Tori’s passions and that would resonate with what our viewers want to watch most,” said Greg Barnard, Vizio’s director of content acquisition and the executive producer of @Home with Tori.

Spelling is best known for playing Donna Martin on the popular 1990s teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210 and its 2019 spinoff BH90210. She’s also appeared in several made-for-TV movies, including A Friend to Die For (1994), A Carol Christmas (2003), and The Mistle-Tones (2012). Her other film credits include Scary Movie 2 (2001), Kiss the Bride (2007), and Izzie’s Way Home (2016). She currently co-hosts the MTV comedy clip show Messyness alongside Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Olympian Adam Rippon, and comedian Teddy Ra.

