‘Chicago Med’: Kristen Hager Exits NBC Series

Dr. Stevie Hammer is ending her residency at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center as Kristen Hager has exited Chicago Med after just half a season.

Hager joined the NBC medical drama as a series regular for the currently airing seventh season, starring as physician Stevie Hammer. Her character teased a potential romantic interest in Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) during her time on the show. She last appeared in Episode 14 back in early March, where Stevie reconciled with her bipolar mother and then chose to move back to Michigan to give her marriage with her estranged husband a second shot.

Despite Hager’s departure, the show’s executive producers, Diane Frolov and Andy Schneider, are not closing the door on a potential return down the line. “We all really liked Kristen and would welcome her character coming back in the future,” Frolov and Schneider told Deadline in a joint statement.

Hager’s exit marks the latest in a series of shake-ups for Chicago Med, which recently announced the return of Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher. Schram’s character was previously romantically involved with Gehlfuss’ Will Halstead but struggled with drug addiction. She is now two years sober and ready to return to work.

It was also recently announced that Steven Weber, who portrays Dr. Dean Archer, would be returning for Season 8. Weber was previously promoted to a series regular at the same time Hager joined the cast.

Hager is perhaps best known for playing Nora Sergeant in the Syfy supernatural comedy-drama series Being Human. She also had a leading role in the Epix thriller series Condor. Her other TV credits include Masters of Sex, Gotham, and The Kennedys: After Camelot. She’s also co-starred in the films Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, Wanted, and played Leslie Van Houten in the independent film Leslie, My Name Is Evil.

Chicago Med, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC