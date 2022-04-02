Lady Gaga Exudes Love for Tony Bennett With 2022 Grammys Performance

Lady Gaga had good reason to make her first Grammy performance in three years on Sunday, April 3 — she had a musical icon to honor! The pop star and House of Gucci actress, looking resplendent in a satiny blue dress and an elegant updo, performed two sings in a tribute to her collaborator and longtime friend Tony Bennett.

Bringing a touch of jazz to the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Gaga performed “Love for Sale” and “Do I Love You” as photos of her and Bennett lit up the screens behind her.

lady gaga put her whole gagussy in this jazz performance… the versatility is unreal #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/MPmVYD9hra — allure (@alluregaga2) April 4, 2022

Those songs are two of the tracks from Gaga and Bennett’s Grammy-nominated 2021 alum Love for Sale, a compilation of Cole Porter covers.

Bennett also contributed to the performance tonight, in his own way. The 95-year-old crooner, now retired, introduced Lady Gaga in a pre-taped video. “Hi, everyone. Please welcome Lady Gaga,” he said, blowing a kiss to the audience watching from the arena or from home.

He and Gaga had already won a Grammy at Sunday’s ceremony by the time Gaga took the stage, beating their competition in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category with Love for Sale.

They were also nominated for Record of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Music Video for their cover of “I Get a Kick Out of You,” and Love for Sale earned a nod for Album of the Year.

Among Gaga and Bennett’s many collaborations was last year’s Paramount+ holiday special, One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

In an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last November, Gaga opened up about her friendship with Bennett, who’s living with Alzheimer’s disease. In that interview, Gaga said she loves 18-time Grammy winner “very deeply.”

“When jazz begins,” she added, “this man lights up in a way that is such magic.”