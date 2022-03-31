Tour De France Documentary Series Coming to Netflix

Netflix is set to bring viewers inside the world’s most prestigious and difficult bicycle race in a new documentary series about the 2022 Tour de France.

The eight-part series follows the journey of eight teams taking part in the famous bike race, highlighting all the players involved, from cyclists to team managers. Fans will be taken behind the scenes in an effort to understand the multiple stakes at play in the challenging race. The eight teams showcased in the series are AG2R Citroën Team, Alpecin-Fenix, BORA-hansgrohe, EF Education-EasyPost, Groupama-FDJ cycling Team, Ineos Grenadiers, Team Jumbo-Visma, and Team Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl.

Netflix has partnered with sporting events organizer A.S.O. to bring the series to life, with France Télévisions and production company Quadbox also involved in the project. According to Deadline, filming will occur from March to July 2022, with a release set for early 2023. The 2022 Tour begins in Denmark on July 1 and finishes in Paris on July 24.

“We are very proud to unveil new aspects of the emblematic Tour de France,” said Dolores Emile, Manager, EMEA Unscripted & Doc Series (France) at Netflix. “This is a unique opportunity to dive into the stories of its inspiring characters!”

Yann Le Moënner, Directeur Général of A.S.O., added, “We are proud of this partnership with Netflix, France Télévisions and the Tour de France teams, which will offer fans a unique immersion behind the scenes.”

He continued: “Through a narrative approach, which is additive to the competition itself, the public will be able to discover how the Tour de France represents the ultimate challenge for the competitors — in particular in terms of suffering, pushing their limits and team spirit. This project is part of our overall ambition to make our sport more accessible and meet an even wider audience.”

