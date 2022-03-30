‘Jeopardy!’ Production Glitch Spoils Ending and Leaves Viewers Confused

Jeopardy! viewers were surprised on March 28 when an unexpected glitch spoiled the episode’s outcome midway through the game.

While the contestants usually steal the headlines for their mistakes or funny wrong answers, this time, it was the production team in the spotlight. The incident occurred halfway through Monday’s episode when the contestants’ podiums suddenly showed different scores. It revealed that contestant Jackie Kelly finished with a winning total of $28,801 while fellow contestant Amie Walker came in third place with $1,000.

Some eagle-eyed viewers picked up on the strange glitch and took to social media to share their confusion. “Such a weird edit on today’s Jeopardy Midway through double jeopardy,” tweeted one fan. “Ryan goes to answer and we see Jackie’s final score and Amie’s placement. I was so confused!!”

Another baffled viewer wondered, “How does this happen?!” Jackie’s final jeopardy score displayed well before the final results??” Meanwhile, another commenter summed up the situation with a simple, “Whoops lol.”

The glitching seemed to continue on Tuesday night’s episode, as some viewers on the West Coast noted that it accidentally showed the Final Jeopardy round in the middle of the show before returning to what was left of Double Jeopardy and then repeating Final Jeopardy.

“Weird glitch in tonight’s airing of “Jeopardy” here on the West Coast,” wrote one fan on Twitter. “After the Jeopardy round and ensuing commercials, they showed Final Jeopardy, and then showed what would have been left of Double Jeopardy and then Final Jeopardy again. Very odd…”

“Just saw final jeopardy in the middle and again at the end of the show…a glitch in the matrix???” said a similarly confused viewer, while another added, “Why did jeopardy just glitch out, do a really long commercial break, and then skip double jeopardy and do final??!! we have 12 minutes left??!

Fingers crossed the glitching stops for Wednesday night’s episode!

