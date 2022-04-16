‘A Very British Scandal’: 3 Reasons to Binge Prime Video’s Drama
High society, low blows! Meet Margaret, Duchess of Argyll (Claire Foy), and Ian Campbell, the 11th Duke of Argyll (Paul Bettany), whose ugly divorce in 1960s England set a new standard for, well, scandal. Here’s why we couldn’t get enough of the three-parter, A Very British Scandal, which premieres April 22.
1. The chemistry.
Before the blue bloods’ union devolves into hate and spite, the duke (whom exec producer Delyth Scudamore calls a “sexy monster”) and duchess share a passion that practically ignites on the screen.
2. The underhanded behavior.
In a fit of frustration, Margaret forges a letter from Ian’s ex-wife implying that his children were fathered by another man. Later, he steals nude photos of Margaret from her and submits them as evidence at their explosive and headline-grabbing divorce trial.
Claire Foy & Paul Bettany Are Feuding Spouses in 'A Very British Scandal' Trailer (VIDEO)
3. Foy’s performance.
The Emmy-winning former star of The Crown gives another award-worthy turn, balancing fragility and ferocity. Says Scudamore, “You feel her vulnerability even whilst she’s delivering the most steely retort.”
A Very British Scandal, Season Premiere, Friday, April 22, Prime Video