‘Better Call Saul’: Which ‘Breaking Bad’ Vet Should Appear in Season 6?

Better Call Saul‘s final season kicks off on April 18 and heading into the last chapter, the prequel timeline is quickly approaching the Breaking Bad beginning point.

While this critically acclaimed spinoff features plenty of familiar faces from the original series and has added more over the years through guest spots, there are still a few characters that have yet to make an appearance.

As fans of the franchise will recall, Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) was introduced in Season 2 of Breaking Bad, but by then he was already an established lawyer, and based on tidbits from the first teaser, it seems he’s gearing up to settle into his role as Albuquerque’s favorite criminal lawyer.

In a universe filled with baddies, it wouldn’t be shocking to see one or two cross Saul’s path in the last season, or perhaps entwine? In Season 5 of the drama, Breaking Bad favorites Dean Norris and Steven Michael Quezada reprised their roles as DEA Agents Hank Schrader and Steven Gomez.

As the universe grows smaller and smaller, we can’t help but hope that more core cast members from Breaking Bad will make their returns alongside former cast members like Giancarlo Esposito, Jonathan Banks, and Odenkirk.

But who should it be? Obviously, our top choice would be to see Saul reconnect with Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), meeting up at the point where they’re first introduced. After all, how could you do a spinoff without the two main characters that sparked the craze?

And by proxy, this would also involve Jesse’s friend Badger (Matt Jones) who was the reason Jesse and Walt ever got involved with the crooked lawyer to begin with. Considering Saul was Badger’s go-to guy in an arrest case, it suggests a level of familiarity, and so maybe him or pal Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) might stop by for some legal advice in Saul’s early days?

In the world of Saul and Bad, anything seems possible, and who knows, maybe there’s a chance that Marie Schrader (Betsy Brandt) or Skyler White (Anna Gunn) have a turn in the spinoff spotlight? After all, Marie was a kleptomaniac. She could have had some kind of secret legal situation that Saul or one of the show’s other lawyers could have handled for her…

It’s all in the air and we want to hear from you, let us know which Breaking Bad stars you’d like to see in the final season of Better Call Saul in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for the premiere this April on AMC.

Better Call Saul, Season 6 Premiere, Monday, April 18, 9/8c, AMC and AMC+