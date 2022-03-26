The Oscars—with Hosts, ‘Dune’ on HBO, Hallmark’s ‘Second Chance,’ ‘Dead’ Heroics

The Oscars show has enlisted a funny-lady triumvirate of hosts (Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Regina Hall) in hopes of lifting the movie awards’ ratings. One of this year’s best-picture candidates, the sci-fi epic Dune, arrives on HBO. Hallmark Channel launches its “Spring into Love” movie series with a mini-ER reunion of Gloria Reuben and Eriq La Salle. Once sworn enemies, Maggie and Negan fight a common foe on The Walking Dead.

SUNDAY: After several years of declining ratings (exacerbated by the pandemic’s effect on moviegoing), the Oscars hopes to get a boost by enlisting three funny ladies—Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall—to lift the spirits within Hollywood’s cavernous Dolby Theatre in between awards. (In a controversial move, several crafts awards will be presented before the broadcast begins, edited into the show.) Look out for a major production number built around Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” in the musical lineup, which includes performances from nominated songs: Beyoncé with King Richard’s “Be Alive,” Billie Eilish and FINNEAS with the title song from No Time to Die, Sebastian Yatra with Encanto’s “Dos Oruguitas” and Reba McEntire singing “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days. (Van Morrison wasn’t available to perform Belfast long-shot “Down to Joy.”) This year’s Oscars is poised to make history by awarding Best Picture to a movie made for a streamer, with Netflix’s The Power of the Dog and Apple’s CODA the front-runners.

Dune (2021)

SATURDAY: Defying skeptics with memories of David Lynch’s 1984 debacle, director Denis Villeneuve delivered one of the year’s most acclaimed epics with his dazzling take on Frank Herbert’s sci-fi classic, covering just half of the book. (Will the sequel make another splash at the Oscars?) Nominated for Best Picture, and favored to sweep many of the technical awards, Dune stars Timothée Chalamet as the pensive Paul Atreides, who’s thrust into a war on the desert planet Arrakis. Zendaya, Oscar Isaac and Jason Momoa are among the starry supporting cast

A Second Chance at Love

SATURDAY: Hallmark kicks off its “Spring into Love” parade of romantic TV-movies by reuniting ER stars and former love interests Gloria Reuben and Eriq La Salle as divorced exes Brenda and Jack. Their second chance comes when “love doctor” daughter Alicia (Alvina August), who has her own relationship issues, signs them up separately on a dating app, and they begin trading messages incognito. Will sparks fly when they realize what’s up? Have you ever seen a Hallmark movie?

The Walking Dead

SUNDAY: There are few odder TV couples than Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), the reformed villain who murdered Maggie’s beloved Glenn back in the day of the so-called Saviors. She still doesn’t trust him (who can blame her), but once again they’re yoked together to take on the Commonwealth commandos sent to massacre the residents of the Riverbend Apartment Complex, where Negan has found a new home. Joining in the fight: Aaron (Ross Marquand), Lydia (Cassady McClincy), Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari)—and a stowaway who has a special animus against Negan. Back on the home front, Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Rosita (Christian Serratos) reluctantly take on an assignment from the governor’s loathsome son, Sebastian (Teo Rapp-Olsson)—the character we most eagerly anticipate getting his zombie comeuppance someday.

