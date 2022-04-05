Icon-a-Thon: ‘The Man With the Golden Arm’ & More Frank Sinatra Films to Tune Into

Looking for a fill of Frank Sinatra’s onscreen roles? Movies! has you covered with a selection of titles featuring the beloved crooner in the network’s latest Icon-a-Thon marathon.

The five films airing on April 5 showcase the consummate crooner’s incredible range in Hollywood, beginning with 1961’s The Devil at 4 O’Clock, a volcano disaster tale that marked his only co-starring role with mutual admirer Spencer Tracy.

The heist classic Ocean’s 11 (8/7c) from 1960, Sinatra’s most well-known Rat Pack entry, has 11 ex-paratroopers simultaneously robbing five Vegas casinos. Such brightness gives way to the harsh 1955 drama The Man With the Golden Arm (10:45/9:45c, above). Along with earning Ol’ Blue Eyes his only Best Actor Oscar nomination, playing an aspiring drummer and drug addict trying to stay clean, the film helped usher in an era of movies tackling controversy.

Suddenly (1:20am/12:20c) is the name of a small California town in this 1954 noir, wherein Sinatra plays a psychopathic potential presidential assassin. (He reportedly asked to have the film removed from circulation years later after President John F. Kennedy was killed.)

And finally, a young Frankie brings the house down in 1946’s musical Till the Clouds Roll By (3am/2c). The biopic of composer Jerome Kern (Robert Walker) ends with Sinatra’s finale rendition of “Ol’ Man River.” The icon is literally put on a pedestal.

Frank Sinatra Icon-a-Thon, Tuesday, April 5, 5:15/4:15c, Movies!