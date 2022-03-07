Streaming the Academy of Country Music Awards, Acorn’s ‘Chelsea Detective,’ Ryan Murphy’s Shows Move to Hulu, Family Affair on ‘NCIS,’ Women Tell All on ‘The Bachelor’

In a sign of the times, the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards becomes the first major prime-time music awards show to stream exclusively. Another upheaval in the streaming world, as some of producer Ryan Murphy’s most popular and acclaimed shows move from Netflix to Hulu. Acorn TV introduces Adrian Scarborough as The Chelsea Detective. It’s all in the family on NCIS when Director Vance’s daughter is brought in on a mission. The ever-popular “Women Tell All” episode of The Bachelor puts Clayton on the hot seat.

Erika Goldring/Getty Images for CMT

Academy of Country Music Awards

8/7c

In a first, but almost certainly not the last time, a major music awards show moves from network TV (on CBS since 1998) to streaming, a reflection of slipping ratings for awards shows in general as well as the rise of deep-pocketed streamers. Living legend Dolly Parton hosts the commercial-free ceremony, which will feel more like a concert from the giant Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. She’ll perform with Kelsea Ballerini as part of an all-star roster that includes Kelly Clarkson (warbling Parton’s hit “I Will Always Love You”), Carrie Underwood, Lady A, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and co-hosts Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen. New Male and Female Artists of the Year Parker McCollum and Lainey Wilson have also joined the lineup.

Ray Mickshaw/FX

American Crime Story

Streaming rights can be confusing, which is why pre-existing deals with Netflix kept several of Ryan Murphy’s most popular and acclaimed FX series from joining the rest of the FX flock when the channel was rebranded with Hulu. That’s no longer the case, as Murphy’s American Crime Story franchise—including the Emmy-winning The People v. O.J. Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace as well as the more recent Impeachment—join the streamer. Also new to Hulu: all three seasons of the groundbreaking Pose, starring the remarkable Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez in an exhilarating and moving celebration of 1980s’ New York underground ballroom culture.

Sven Arnstein/AcornTV

The Chelsea Detective

Series Premiere

Add Detective Inspector Max Arnold (veteran character actor Adrian Scarborough, Killing Eve) to the long list of dogged British sleuths worth knowing. His eccentricities are mild: Estranged from his wife, he lives on a houseboat adjacent to the trendy Chelsea neighborhood and rides a bike to work and to crime scenes. He’s got a tough, smart partner in Priya Shamsie (Sonita Henry), back early from maternity leave because she’s more comfortable around corpses than kids. Neither are all that flashy or, thankfully, tormented, yet they’re very good at digging into complicated cases in feature-length episodes. In the opener, Max is immediately ingratiating from the moment he grumbles, “Less paperwork if he jumped” when investigating a suspicious subway death. Typically, it isn’t resolved that easily.

Courtesy of CBS Entertainment/CBS

NCIS

9/8c

The NCIS family expands again when the team calls on Kayla Vance (Naomi Grace) to help with the latest mission, investigating the death of a reservist Navy Seal surgeon. If Kayla sounds familiar, that’s because she’s the daughter of Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) and she recently trained with NCIS. So welcome aboard!

ABC/John Fleenor

The Bachelor

8/7c

It’s a ritual every bachelor must endure before the final rose is handed out: the “Women Tell All” episode, in which the former flames gather to throw shade and clear the air while laughing their way through ever-popular bloopers. As always, the man of the hour (in this case, Clayton Echard) will have some explaining to do.

Pamela Littky/FX

Better Things

10/9c

Max (Mikey Madison) puts Rich (Diedrich Bader) in a sensitive position when she refuses to tell her mother Sam (Pamela Adlon) about her latest and very personal escapade. Danny Trejo appears as himself, charming Sam as they volunteer in a reading program at an elementary school. But as usual, the glow doesn’t last long when Sam learns her ex (Matthew Glave) is making himself at home in her kitchen.

Inside Monday TV: