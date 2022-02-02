‘Good Sam’ Sneak Peek: Can Pyne Help Sam & Griff? (VIDEO)

Dr. Sam Griffith (Sophia Bush) and her father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (Jason Isaacs) might finally have something they agree on — if only it would actually help with their patients.

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the February 2 episode of Good Sam, Vivian Katz (Wendy Crewson) brings in her husband, Dr. Asher Pyne (Sendhil Ramamurthy), in hopes that he can do something about her ex-husband and daughter’s relationship, considering it’s affecting their patients. “Why is Pyne in the surgeon’s lounge?” Sam wonders as she and her team walk in, since, as she and her father agree, “psychiatry is not surgery.”

While Griff would call what happened in the ER with a patient a “difference of opinion,” Vivian disagrees. “It was a tug of war over a pericardiocentesis needle, and it is not acceptable,” she says. “I’ve asked Dr. Pyne to come here today to make sure this doesn’t happen again.” Pyne instructs them to “begin with a deep, cleansing breath,” and immediately, Sam and Griff start, disagreeing over the order of inhale and exhale.

“If you two were as unified with the patient as you are in your dislike of me, perhaps we wouldn’t be here in the first place,” Pyne points out. Watch the clip above for more from him, Sam, and Griff.

In “Wake Up,” a gunshot victim is rushed to the ER, triggering flashbacks to the aftermath of Griff’s own shooting and revealing new details of how the people in his life were affected in the six months he was in a coma. As you’ll recall, the series premiere began with the moments right before the shooting and the incident itself before jumping forward to just before he woke up, as Sam was poised to take over as chief of surgery permanently.

Good Sam, Wednesdays, 10/9c, CBS