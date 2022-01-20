‘Good Sam’ Sets ‘One Tree Hill’ Reunion: Hilarie Burton & Bethany Joy Lenz to Guest Star (PHOTO)

Good Sam is staging a One Tree Hill reunion!

CBS has announced that Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz will be guest-starring in an upcoming episode of Sophia Bush’s new medical drama. Their episode began shooting on January 20 in Toronto.

Burton and Lenz will be playing sisters Gretchen and Amy Taylor who cross paths with Bush’s Dr. Sam Griffith when Amy is admitted as a patient at Detroit’s Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital. More details will be announced at a later date. Check out the full photo of the three on set below.

Bush, Burton, and Lenz starred on One Tree Hill, which premiered on The WB (which then merged with UPN to form The CW) in 2003, as Brooke Davis, Peyton Sawyer, and Haley James. Burton left after Season 6 in 2009, and Bush and Lenz were part of the cast through the series finale in 2012. The three now co-host the iHeartRadio podcast Drama Queens, in which they revisit their experience filming the drama.

Good Sam follows Sam as she contends with her father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (Jason Isaacs), after he wakes from a coma and expects to slip back into his role as chief of surgery — only she’s taken over in the interim. As Griff defies Sam’s authority and challenges her medical expertise, the big question becomes whether this father and daughter will ever be able to mend their own relationship as expertly as they heal the hearts of their patients.

Katie Wech, Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Frank Siracusa, and John Weber serve as executive producers for CBS Studios.

Good Sam, Wednesdays, 10/9c, CBS