Simon Cowell ‘Rushed To Hospital’ After Another Bike Crash

TV super-producer Simon Cowell is “lucky to be alive” after a recent bike accident in London left him hospitalized.

According to The Mirror, the America’s Got Talent judge was riding an e-bike near his London home on January 27 when the vehicle slipped on a wet patch and sent Cowell tumbling to the ground. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and underwent X-rays.

“He went flying over the handlebars into the middle of the road and is lucky to be alive as he wasn’t wearing a helmet,” an anonymous source reportedly told The Mirror. “There was blood pouring from his face, but luckily he managed to get some help from passers-by. He was taken to hospital and X-rays showed he broke his arm. He has his arm in a yellow cast and is on the mend now but will need to rest.”

This is Cowell’s second bike accident in recent years. In 2020, the former American Idol judge was testing his new electric bike in the courtyard of his Malibu house when he fell and injured his back. He was taken to the hospital and ultimately underwent a five-hour back surgery to fix his injuries.

Cowell recently wrapped up filming on a new season of Britain’s Got Talent, and his AGT spin-off series America’s Got Talent: Extreme is set to premiere on NBC on February 21. Last year, he created the new British music talent show Walk the Line, for which he was initially meant to serve as a judge before being replaced by Take That star, Gary Barlow.

“Despite this being his second great escape, Simon insists he’s not ditching the bike – but he will start wearing a helmet,” a source close to Cowell told The Sun.