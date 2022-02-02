‘Pam & Tommy,’ Winter Olympics, ‘Torn’ on Disney+, Celebrity Big Brother

A stolen sex tape torpedoes the love story of Pam & Tommy in a Hulu limited series. The Opening Ceremonies of the Beijing Winter Olympics aren’t until Friday, but some sports already get underway. The legacy of a legendary mountain climber is explored in the documentary Torn. The Big Brother house welcomes 11 celebrities for a winter season.

Hulu

Pam & Tommy

Series Premiere

Lily James (Downton Abbey) and Sebastian Stan are sensational as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, the Baywatch sex kitten and the volatile rock-star drummer, in an evocative limited series about the furor that ensues when an unhappy carpenter (Seth Rogan at his most nebbish) burglarizes their mansion and finds a sex tape that he markets on a newfangled platform called the Internet. The series recaptures the bygone 1990s—a time of VHS and VCRs, dial-up internet and Tower Records—with pinpoint accuracy, while spinning a genuine love story amid a caper gone sideways. The first three episodes are available for binge-watching, with the remainder of the eight-part series dropping weekly.

Getty

Winter Olympics

The Opening Ceremonies won’t occur until Friday, but the Beijing Winter Games get started early with coverage of curling, men’s alpine skiing (10:00 pm/ET) and women’s ice hockey (11:10 pm/ET). All events stream live on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app and will be available for replay on Peacock’s premium tier. For updated schedule information, go to nbcolympics.com/schedule.

Torn

Documentary Premiere

Max Lowe was only 11 when he lost his father Alex, a legendary mountain climber, after an avalanche buried him and cameraman David Bridges in the Tibetan Himalayas in 1999. In an unusually intimate documentary, Max examines his father’s legacy and the impact his death had on his family, after Alex’s widow Jennifer married her husband’s best friend and climbing partner Conrad Anker, who survived the avalanche. All are torn in one way or another when Alex and David’s bodies are found 16 years later and the family travels to the remote region to reclaim them.

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

8/7c

Rather than sacrificing expensive new episodes of their popular scripted series during the Olympics, CBS revives this timewaster with a new batch of 11 celebrities. Episodes air throughout the week leading to the Feb. 23 finale. See how many of these allegedly famous people you can identify: Cynthia Bailey, Todd Bridges, Todrick Hall, Chris Kattan, Chris Kirkpatrick, Carson Kressley, Teddi Mellencamp, Shanna Moakler, Mirai Nagasu, Miesha Tate and Lamar Odom.

The Wonder Years (2021)

8/7c

The network’s comedy lineup is all new, including a Valentine’s Day-themed episode of the nostalgic 1960s heartwarmer. The romantic complications begin when Dean’s (Elisha “EJ” Williams) plan to ask Keisa (Milan Ray) to the Valentine’s Day Dance is thwarted after another boy gets to her first.

James Dittinger/SYFY

Resident Alien

9/8c

The screws tighten in this screwy sci-fi/comedy hybrid when alien-in-human disguise Harry (Alan Tudyk) falls even further under suspicion as the hapless sheriff (Corey Reynolds) and deputy (Elizabeth Bowen) close in on their murder suspect. If only they knew what Harry was up to underground. And how will Harry’s beloved Asta (Sara Tomko) react when shown the survival bunker he’s preparing for the next alien invasion? Best sight gag involves young Max (Judah Prehn), who keeps finding himself in hairy situations as long as he hoards the stolen alien tech.

Inside Wednesday TV: