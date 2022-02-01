‘SEAL Team’ Renewed for Season 6 at Paramount+

SEAL Team fans, you can breathe a sigh of relief because you will find out who survived that explosive cliffhanger (as well as answers to any other questions you might have).

Paramount+ has renewed the military drama for a sixth season. The news comes just over a week after the Season 5 finale dropped on the streaming service, leaving Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) and the rest of Bravo under attack, with help too far away. It also stars Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, and Toni Trucks.

“We are very excited to welcome SEAL Team back for another season on Paramount+,” said Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “The show’s loyal fanbase followed the series to its new exclusive home, and it has proven to be a high-performing title for the service, consistently in the top 10 most-watched original series. We can’t wait for the fans to see what our brilliant creative team has in store for Team Bravo next season!”

The drama moved over to the streaming service from CBS after four episodes of its fifth season. “We’ve done great for Paramount+,” Boreanaz noted when TV Insider spoke with him about the finale. “You look at the numbers and the streaming, and then we’ve been trending as one of their number one shows for the past few weeks.”

As for what he’s hoping to explore with Jason going forward — which now he will be able to, assuming his character survives that attack — Boreanaz admitted, “I don’t know how he’s gonna come out of this season. Victory? I don’t know. Injury? It’s gonna be interesting. Born on the Fourth of July move? I’m always excited for his adversities. Whatever Jason has to hit in adversities, regardless to me, is like a great character study. I have to get over this in order to get there. I think that’s Jason’s life, and I’m excited about playing that.”

The series is produced by CBS Studios, and executive produced by Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Mark Owen, and Boreanaz.

SEAL Team, Season 6, TBA, Paramount+