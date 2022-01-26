Fox Sets March Returns for ‘9-1-1,’ ‘The Masked Singer’ & More

Scripted and unscripted favorites return to Fox in March.

It all begins with the return of Animation Domination on February 27. Then, the seventh season of The Masked Singer and the new competition series Domino Masters premiere on March 9, followed by MasterChef Junior for its eight season on March 17. 9-1-1 takes over Mondays beginning on March 21, with the original returning after going on break in December and Lone Star moving to 9/8c. Plus, Name That Tune returns for its second season on March 29. (As previously announced, Welcome to Flatch premieres on March 17.)

Domino Masters, hosted by Eric Stonestreet, will see teams of domino enthusiasts facing off in an unbelievable domino toppling and chain reaction tournament. They will be given a bold theme and exciting custom elements to incorporate into their Rube Goldberg-style topples, but one wrong move could set off a chain reaction that knocks them out of the running. The judges include actress and New York Times best-selling math book author Danica McKellar; NFL Pro-Bowler, Super Bowl Champion, arts enthusiast and gallery owner Vernon Davis; and professional chain reaction and domino artist Steve Price.

Fox has also released details about 9-1-1‘s return. As you’ll recall, in the fall finale, firefighter Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman) announced he was leaving the 118. When it returns, “Athena (Angela Bassett), Bobby (Peter Krause) and the 118 ‘speed’ to the rescue to save a family whose pick-up truck has been rigged with a pipe bomb which will detonate if the vehicle slows under 55 miles an hour,” the network teases. “Meanwhile, Eddie has a rough transition into his new job, Buck (Oliver Stark) makes an impulsive relationship decision and the 118 welcome two new members to the team.”

Furthermore, Fox has announced the following season finale dates for its currently airing programming: Next Level Chef (March 2), I Can See Your Voice (March 8), Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (March 10), Pivoting (March 10), and The Cleaning Lady (March 14).

Check out Fox’s spring 2022 premiere dates below.

Wednesday, March 9

8:00 p.m.: The Masked Singer (Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Domino Masters (Series Premiere)

Thursday, March 17

8:00 p.m.: MasterChef Junior (Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Call Me Kat

9:30 p.m.: Welcome to Flatch (Series Premiere)

Monday, March 21

8:00 p.m.: 9-1-1 (Spring Return)

9:00 p.m.: 9-1-1: Lone Star (Time Period Premiere)

Tuesday, March 29

8:00 p.m.: The Resident

9:00 p.m.: Name That Tune (Season Premiere)