‘Super Pumped’: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Is Uber’s Egotistical CEO in a First Look (VIDEO)

Showtime is gearing up to share the story behind Uber in its upcoming first chapter of the new anthology series Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber.

Set to premiere Sunday, February 27, Super Pumped‘s first season is based on Mike Isaac’s bestselling book under the same name and is written and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Beth Schacter. In a first look, Showtime is giving viewers a peek into the series with a new trailer featuring an all-star cast.

The show tells the story of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful and destructive companies, Uber, and at the center of it all is CEO Travis Kalanick (played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt). Ultimately, Travis’ hard-charging ways led to a boardroom coup, but before that, his relationship with mentor and Texan venture capitalist Bill Gurley (Kyle Chandler) is explored as the man bets his reputation on Uber’s success.

Uma Thurman steps in as The Huffington Post‘s Arianna Huffington, a savvy businesswoman who was an Uber board member. Follow them along on this rollercoaster ride of highs and lows for the Silicon Valley company. Also joining Gordon-Levitt, Chandler, and Thurman are Elisabeth Shue, Kerry Bishé, Jon Bass, Bridget Gao Hollitt, and Babak Tafti.

Helping bring the story that shook up the business world to TV are Koppelman, Levien, Schacter, and fellow executive producers Paul Schiff, Stephen Schiff, and Allyce Ozarski. Meanwhile, Mike Isaac will lend his talents to co-executive producing the project.

Don’t miss the larger-than-life story unfold — catch a first look at Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber with the trailer, below, and stay tuned for the series on Showtime this February.

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, Series Premiere, Sunday, February 27, 10/9c, Showtime