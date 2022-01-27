Sneak Peek: Is It Dead Man ‘Walker’ When Cordi’s Foe Goes Free? (VIDEO)

The Walker clan had better double-check the security system because the last person they want roaming the streets of Austin is about to be a free man.

In this exclusive clip from tonight’s episode, “Sucker Punch,” Cordi (Jared Padalecki) is clearly none too happy to discover that crime lord Serano has been released from jail. So much so that even old friend-turned-semi antagonist Denise (Amara Zaragoza) is ready to remind him that the Walker boys have a way of “coloring outside of the lines” when it comes to exacting justice.

She ain’t wrong there. These guys love themselves a little grey area. But now that Serano is out and Cordi knows his loved ones are at risk again, it seems like he’s ready to follow the letter of the law (for now). As for his brother Liam (Keegan Allen) and Denise’s hubby Dan Miller (Dave Annable), well, it seems those two may have finally found a common ground where they can cross the line as allies instead of enemies.

Per the release:

“When he hears that Serano is out on bail, Dan panics and asks Liam for help. Liam doesn’t trust Dan but Dan makes him a tempting offer that would put Serano behind bars for good. There is just a small catch — Liam can’t tell Walker what’s going on. Meanwhile, Geri decides to have an open mic night at the Side Step and encourages August to hit the stage.”

See that bold section? Yeah, that is sure to set up quite the cliffhanger… the next new original episode after tonight will be March 3!