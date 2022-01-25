‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Ordered to Series at Disney+ (VIDEO)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is happening at Disney+.

Author Rick Riordan shared the news himself, in a video shared by the streaming service. “The wait is over, demigods. I am thrilled to be the first to tell you that Percy Jackson and the Olympians is really, truly, and for sure coming to your screens,” he said. “The smart folks at Disney+ have given us the green light, and the best part is, James Bobin is on board as our pilot director. James is a terrific person and also an incredibly talented director who recently directed the pilot for Disney+’s The Mysterious Benedict Society, which I loved. James knows Percy Jackson well — his kids are fans — so we’re in great hands. Thanks to all of you for your excitement about this series. It’s going to be great.”

News of a possible series based on Riordan’s novels came in May 2020, following the release of two feature films, 2010’s The Lightning Thief and 2013’s Sea of Monsters. This upcoming live action series, “tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt,” Disney+ teases. “Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.” The streaming service also notes that the series will be “closely aligned with” the books.

“With Rick Riordan, Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz leading our creative team, we’re deep into creating a compelling TV series worthy of the heroic mythological characters that millions of Percy Jackson readers know are well-worth caring about, and we’re eager to invite Disney+ audiences into stories that are true to the blockbuster franchise and full of anticipation, humor, surprise, and mystery.” Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said in a statement.

“Bringing Rick Riordan’s brilliant Percy Jackson books to Disney+ as a television series has been a mission for so many of us at this company as well as for Rick himself, and Jon, Dan, James and the excellent team they have assembled have proven to be the perfect collaborators,” 20th Television President Karey Burke added. “Thanks to our friends at Disney Branded Television led by Ayo, and Disney Streaming led by Michael, this will be an adaptation for the ages, with all the excitement, action and mythology fans of the books expect and love.”

Riordan and Steinberg will write the pilot. Steinberg will oversee the series with his producing partner Shotz. Steinberg, Shotz, Bobin, and Riordan will executive produce with Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, and Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and D.J. Goldberg.