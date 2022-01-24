HBO’s ‘Gilded Age,’ ABC’s ‘Promised Land,’ ‘Snowpiercer’ Returns, ‘Secrets of Playboy’

Downton Abbey’s Julian Fellowes recreates the gilded age of 19th-century New York in a dazzling drama with a blue-chip cast. ABC’s new prime-time soap about a Latino wine-growing dynasty also shines light on the immigrant experience. TNT’s Snowpiercer is back for a third season, with two trains heading for a collision course in a possibly warming world. An A&E docuseries goes inside the world of the late Hugh Hefner’s Playboy empire.

Alison Rosa/HBO

The Gilded Age

Series Premiere 9/8c

From Downton Abbey’s Julian Fellowes comes another instantly addictive and enjoyable period drama about a rapidly changing society: 1880s New York, where an old guard epitomized by widowed Agnes van Rhijn (the marvelous Christine Baranski) and spinster sister Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon) shudder at the arrival across Fifth Avenue of “new money” arrivistes George and Bertha Russell (Morgan Spector and the terrific Carrie Coon) with their railroad fortune and social ambitions. An A-list of Broadway-seasoned talent plays the high born—including Tony winner Donna Murphy as the imperious Mrs. Astor, whose approval everyone seeks—and servant class in a series that astonishes with its opulence and entertains with its depiction of class warfare in corsets. (See the full review.)

ABC/Daniel Delgado

Promised Land

Series Premiere 10/9c

A colorful new prime-time soap immediately reveals fault lines within the successful Sandoval wine-growing family, where patriarch Joe Sandoval (John Ortiz) rules over a fractious clan and a vineyard full of secrets. His greatest rival may be his ex, Margaret Honeycroft (Bellamy Young, a scenery-chewing veteran of Scandal and Prodigal Son), who plots to take back her family’s land. A parallel storyline gives the series an unusually topical subtext as it follows the journey of young undocumented arrivals to this promised land.

Snowpiercer

Season Premiere 9/8c

The third season of the futuristic post-apocalyptic thriller jumps ahead six months, with rebellious Layton (Daveed Diggs) and his pirate train continuing their search for the warming oasis of a “new Eden” promised by MIA Melanie (Jennifer Connolly). Back on Snowpiercer, Ruth (Alison Wright) leads an underground resistance against her former boss Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean), who’s still wielding his cruel power as all anxiously await Layton’s return.

Secrets of Playboy

Series Premiere 9/8c

A provocative 10-part docuseries takes a deep dive inside the late Hugh Hefner’s Playboy empire, with former Playmates, girlfriends and employees revealing a darker side to the glittery façade that epitomized the 20h century’s sexual revolution. Allegations of sexual assault, drug abuse, exploitation and prostitution, even suicide and murder, lurk within this testimony of a sordid anything-goes culture.

The CW

March

Series Premiere 8/7c

If Cheer whetted your appetite for reality-based drama within competitive college institutions, this docuseries about a Texas HBCU’s renowned marching band may hit all the right notes. March goes inside the members and staff, numbering over 300, of Prairie View A&M University’s prestigious Marching Storm band. In between rehearsals and performances, the members must maintain a high grand-point average and a tough academic schedule. (I gave up my trombone playing after high school, so have only respect for these student musicians.)

